SATURDAY
Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier/sailor, or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more info, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
“Ice Island” book discussion, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Children ages 6-13 are welcome to join in the discussion of the book “Ice Island.”
SUNDAY
Greyson Tuba Concerto, 3rd Movement performance, 5 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. This performance will feature music and singing, and will introduce the new band director of Western High School Stephan Garber.
MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., located at both Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo and In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
TUESDAY
Free tax assistance, now through April 13, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Local AARP TaxAide volunteers will provide free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 50 and older. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, and for details on what to bring, call 765-626-0841.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, noon and 6 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo. Also at 6 p.m. at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project. The cost is $5. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Arctic creature painting and poetry event, 6:30-7:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Children ages 6 to 11 are welcome to join the library to paint arctic creatures and write poems. Dress for a mess. Registration is required, as space is limited. Register online at khcpl.libnet.info/event/7776576.
