Thursday
Read Across America Celebration, 10-11 a.m. at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, and 5-6 p.m. at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Read Across America is a program that looks create and celebrate diversity in children’s books. Children ages 3 to 11 are invited to read stories about kindness and create bookmarks with inspirational messages.
Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana exhibit opening, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, second floor, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This exhibit explores how women across the state labored for voting rights through countless meetings, campaigns and other grassroots efforts. The exhibit will be on display through March 30. All ages are welcome.
Friday
Chicken and noodle dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. The meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn and a roll. The cost is $12, and carryout is available. Karaoke will be held from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Saturday
Celtic Music featuring Emily Ann and Kelly Thompson, 7-8:30 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This program features songs of Irish origin, including jigs, ballads and upbeat songs. Emily Ann performs on violin/fiddle while clogging, and she sings in English and Irish Gaelic. She also performs with her husband Kelly on guitar, percussion and vocals. Registration is required to attend and can by done by calling 765-628-3534.
Armchair Boogie concert, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. The nationally touring newgrass act Armchair Boogie hails from Madison, Wisconsin. Their sound spans a wide array of genres, including bluegrass, funk, folk and more. Vocal harmonies layered on top of electric bass, acoustic guitar and banjo create a unique sound that will electrify crowds with both original compositions and cover performances. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance or $15 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased online at prekindle.com/event/64627-armchair-boogie-live-at-the-coterie-kokomo.
Sunday
Kokomo Community Concerts present Frisson Ensemble, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo. These woodwind, string and piano musicians will bring frisson with their program of classical, popular, folk and jazz favorites from George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Scott Joplin and other American artists. For tickets, call 765-210-0686, or visit kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Twelve Mile Benefit Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Twelve Mile Community Building. Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, ham, pancakes, grits, fruit cup, coffee cake, doughnuts, pie, coffee and orange juice. Take out available. Donations accepted.
