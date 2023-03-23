THURSDAY
Candidates forum, 6-7:30 p.m., IU Kokomo, Kresge Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. With the upcoming primary election May 2, the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, League of Women Voters Howard County Area and Kokomo Tribune have partnered together to host a candidate forum. This free event will provide members of the public an opportunity to hear directly from candidates running for local office. All are welcome.
Turn the Page Book Club meeting, 6-7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this meeting, the club will be discussing the book “Follow the River” To register, call 765-628-3534. Books may be picked up from the library.
Free tax assistance, now through April 13, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 50 and older. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, and for details on what to bring, call 765-626-0841.
SATURDAY
Battle for the Boogie, Kokomo Shrine Club, 3784-3886 E. 00 N. South. Six bands will compete, but only one will win. The winner will get the opportunity to play the 2023 Boogie. Tickets are $5 for ages 16 and over, but ages 15 and under get in for free. This event also features auction and fundraiser activities, food and a full bar. For more information, call 765-631-7636.
MONDAY
Spring Fling at KHCPL activities, noon-1 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo and 2-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Children ages 6-11 are welcome to join them for activities involving making, playing and building at the library.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., located at both Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo and In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
TUESDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, noon and 6 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo. Also at 6 p.m. at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
