MONDAY
Spring Fling at KHCPL activities, noon-1 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo and 2-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Children ages 6-11 are welcome to join them for activities involving making, playing and building at the library.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., located at both Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo and In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing.
Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
TUESDAY
Free tax assistance, now through April 13, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 50 and older.
Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, and for details on what to bring, call 765-626-0841.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, noon and 6 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo. Also at 6 p.m. at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing.
Ladies’ Tea, 2 p.m., Meridian St. Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. This year’s program will begin with Dave Turner’s Antiques Road Show.
Come out to enjoy a good fellowship, and to have whatever keepsakes you bring appraised for free. All are welcome. For more information, call 765-628-7105.
WEDNESDAY
Music at Christ lunchtime organ concert, 12:10 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for an organ concert put on by Jihye Choi. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo.
