WEDNESDAY
Music at Christ lunchtime organ concert, 12:10 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for an organ concert put on by Jihye Choi. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Free tax assistance, now through April 13, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 50 and older. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, and for details on what to bring, call 765-626-0841.
THURSDAY
FRIDAY
Russiaville Cemetery clean-off deadline, 3801 S. 775 West, Russiaville. Please have all decorations removed before Saturday.
SATURDAY
Kindermusik Laugh and Learn, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. These classes, intended for children ages 18 months to 5 years, are designed to promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Reading with Pet Partners, 11 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Children can come to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
SUNDAY
STEAM Mania- Sandwich Algorithms, 3-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Meeting Rooms A and B, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Children ages 6-13 can celebrate national PB&J Day and explore algorithms by introducing sandwich making to a robot. Sandwiches will be made with sun butter, so this event is friendly for those with peanut allergies.
STEAM Mania- LEGO Challenges, 3-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Children ages 6-11 will build trees out of LEGO bricks.
