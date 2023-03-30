THURSDAY
Free tax assistance, now through April 13, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 50 and older. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, and for details on what to bring, call 765-626-0841.
FRIDAY
Russiaville Cemetery clean-off deadline, 3801 S. 775 West, Russiaville. Please have all decorations removed before Saturday.
SATURDAY
Kindermusik Laugh and Learn, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. These classes, intended for children ages 18 months to 5 years, are designed to promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Reading with Pet Partners, 11 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Children can come to practice their reading skills by reading to trained therapy animals.
SUNDAY
STEAM Mania- Sandwich Algorithms, 3-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Meeting Rooms A and B, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Children ages 6-13 can celebrate national PB&J Day and explore algorithms by introducing sandwich making to a robot. Sandwiches will be made with sun butter, so this event is friendly for those with peanut allergies.
STEAM Mania- LEGO Challenges, 3-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Children ages 6-11 will build trees out of LEGO bricks.
MONDAY
Nursery Rhyme Time, 10 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. These activities are designed to build important kindergarten readiness skills and reinforce children’s literacy skills as they read and recite nursery rhymes.
STEAM Mania- Fun and Games, 3-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. This event features fun and games for ages 8-13.
Sew Much, 4-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Teens and adults can learn the basics of quilting techniques.
Drums Alive Family Beats, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. This fun activity class is open to all ages and abilities. Use drumsticks and an exercise ball to foster a healthy balance — physically, emotionally, mentally and socially.
Open Arts and Crafts Time, 5:30-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Bring your projects for time spent with fellow creatives.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., located at both Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo and In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
