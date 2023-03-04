Saturday
Celtic Music featuring Emily Ann and Kelly Thompson, 7-8:30 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This program features songs of Irish origin, including jigs, ballads and upbeat songs. Emily Ann performs on violin/fiddle while clogging, and she sings in English and Irish Gaelic. She also performs with her husband Kelly on guitar, percussion and vocals. Registration is required to attend and can by done by calling 765-628-3534.
Armchair Boogie concert, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. The nationally touring newgrass act Armchair Boogie hails from Madison, Wisconsin. Their sound spans a wide array of genres, including bluegrass, funk, folk and more. Vocal harmonies layered on top of electric bass, acoustic guitar and banjo create a unique sound that will electrify crowds with both original compositions and cover performances. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance or $15 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased online at prekindle.com/event/64627-armchair-boogie-live-at-the-coterie-kokomo.
Sunday
Kokomo Community Concerts present Frisson Ensemble, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo. These woodwind, string and piano musicians will bring frisson with their program of classical, popular, folk and jazz favorites from George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Scott Joplin and other American artists. For tickets, call 765-210-0686, or visit kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Twelve Mile Benefit Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Twelve Mile Community Building. Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, ham, pancakes, grits, fruit cup, coffee cake, doughnuts, pie, coffee and orange juice. Take out available. Donations accepted.
Monday
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., located at both Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo and In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Korean culture integration event, reception at 5:30 p.m., event is from 6-7 p.m., Indiana University Kokomo, Kresge Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. Guest speaker Seung-kyung Kim, director of the Institute of Korean Studies at IU Bloomington, will present “Intercultural Understanding and Communication: South Korean Corporate Culture in the 21st Century.” This program will provide an overview of Korean history and culture and will also explore the corporate culture of Korea. The event is free, but registration is required and can be done at bit.ly/ChamberCulture. For those unable to attend, a recorded version of the program will be available at greaterkokomo.com.
