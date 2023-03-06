MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., located at both Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo and In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Korean culture integration event, reception at 5:30 p.m., event is from 6-7 p.m., Indiana University Kokomo, Kresge Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. Guest speaker Seung-kyung Kim, director of the Institute of Korean Studies at IU Bloomington, will present “Intercultural Understanding and Communication: South Korean Corporate Culture in the 21st Century.” This program will provide an overview of Korean history and culture and will also explore the corporate culture of Korea. The event is free, but registration is required and can be done at bit.ly/ChamberCulture. For those unable to attend, a recorded version of the program will be available at greaterkokomo.com.
TUESDAY
Music at Christ lunchtime organ concert, 12:10 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for an organ concert put on by Matthew Wachtman. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, noon and 6 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo. Also at 6 p.m. at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
WEDNESDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
THURSDAY
Card Classes, 10-11 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This class will provide the materials you need to create beautiful and useful cards. To register, call 765-628-3534.
