WEDNESDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Music at Christ lunchtime organ concert, 12:10 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for an organ concert put on by Matthew Wachtman. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.
THURSDAY
Card Classes, 10-11 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This class will provide the materials you need to create beautiful and useful cards. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Learn about Alaska and play some games, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. All ages are welcome.
FRIDAY
Pulled pork fundraiser for Lloyd Herschberger and family, 4-7:30 p.m., Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. 600 East, Kokomo. The community is looking to raise money for Lloyd Herschberger’s family, due to large hospital bills. Each meal will consist of pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, brownies and ice cream. Meals will be $15 for ages 13-plus, and $8 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and under eat for free.
Western Band Boosters 8th annual fish, chicken and tenderloin fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St., Russiaville. Each meal features all-you-can-eat Hawg Heaven fish, chicken and tenderloin, with two sides and a beverage. Ages 12 and under eat for $9. Ages 13 and up eat for $12. Desserts are $1 each. All proceeds will benefit the band and guard program at Western High School. Call or text ahead for carryout or curbside orders, 765-480-9154.
Outdoor movie night, 6:30-10 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Bundle up and bring a chair for their first outdoor movie of the year, PG-rated “Togo.” Watch as a fearless lead dog and his musher race to save the lives of children in Nome, Alaska, in the 1920s. There will be a fire, hot chocolate and popcorn.
SATURDAY
Beef and noodle dinner, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, Co-Alliance community building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Each meal will consist of beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and a drink. Each plate will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.
