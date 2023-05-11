THURSDAY
Quakerism 101, 4-5 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. Join the folks at First Friends Meeting to learn about spirituality, and see what Quakerism is all about.
Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. Lebanon Leprechauns, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open 1 hour before tip-off. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
SATURDAY
Food and clothing giveaway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Impact Life Church, 704 E. Elm St., Kokomo. For more information, call 765-860-2122, or email impactieinc@gmail.com.
High Sky: Kite Flying Workshop, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo. Join the KPRD and the Hoosier Kitefliers Society for this kite flying workshop, where they will assist you with building your own kite and learning how to fly it. This event is free and open to the public. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Kites are free while supplies last, but you can also bring your own kite for instruction. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Fish and tenderloin fry, 4-7 p.m., Greentown Masonic Lodge, 617 E. Payton St., Greentown. Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children age 7-12 and free for those age 6 and younger. Carryouts are also available. Debit and credit cards will be accepted.
Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. Glass City Warriors, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open 1 hour before tip-off. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
Monday
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
