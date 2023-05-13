SATURDAY
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Downtown Kokomo Farmers’ Market Lot, intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more.
Food and clothing giveaway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Impact Life Church, 704 E. Elm St., Kokomo. For more information, call 765-860-2122, or email impactieinc@gmail.com.
High Sky: Kite Flying Workshop, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo. Join the KPRD and the Hoosier Kitefliers Society for this kite flying workshop, where they will assist you with building your own kite and learning how to fly it. This event is free and open to the public. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Kites are free while supplies last, but you can also bring your own kite for instruction. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Fish and tenderloin fry, 4-7 p.m., Greentown Masonic Lodge, 617 E. Payton St., Greentown. Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children age 7-12 and free for those age 6 and younger. Carryouts are also available. Debit and credit cards will be accepted.
Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. Glass City Warriors, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open 1 hour before tip-off. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day Buffet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Elite Banquet & Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo. Adults get in for $22, children 10 and under get in for $10. Reservations are required, and can be set up by visiting www.elitebanquet.com, by calling 765-453–2500 or by emailing info@elitebanquet.com.
MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
TUESDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road.
WEDNESDAY
Keep Kokomo Beautiful 2023, 1-4 p.m., downtown Kokomo, meet at Main and Sycamore Streets. Help to maintain the beauty of the community by assisting with container and alley garden planting. For more information, visit greaterkokomo.com, or call 765-457-5301.
THURSDAY
League of Women Voters meeting, 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. The topic will be the Kokomo Police Department and the community, and it will be presented by Kokomo police Chief Douglas Stout. The meeting is open to the public.
Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. Kalamazoo Growlers, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open 1 hour before tip-off. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
