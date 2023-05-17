WEDNESDAY
Keep Kokomo Beautiful 2023, 1-4 p.m., downtown Kokomo, meet at Main and Sycamore streets. Help to maintain the beauty of the community by assisting with container and alley garden planting. For more information, visit greaterkokomo.com, or call 765-457-5301.
THURSDAY
League of Women Voters meeting, 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. The topic will be the Kokomo Police Department and the community, and it will be presented by Kokomo police Chief Douglas Stout. The meeting is open to the public.
Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. Kalamazoo Growlers, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open 1 hour before tip-off. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
FRIDAY
Blood drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=kokomosolidarity.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Downtown Kokomo Farmers’ Market Lot, Intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets, Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more.
Creature Feature with Scheumann Mobile Farm and Petting Zoo, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo. This informative and interactive mobile farm will feature live creatures for all ages to interact with. This event is free and open to the public. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department, 765-456-7275.
Book signing, 3-5 p.m., Big Ben Coffee, 1230 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Author Laura Groves will be signing books.
Symphonic Power concert, 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. This spring finale performance will feature huge sounds, with a large orchestra playing classical symphonic pieces that have also been featured on the big screen in various films. To purchase tickets, go to kokomosymphony.net, or call 765-236-0251. Tickets can also be purchased at the event.
Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. Flint United, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open 1 hour before tip-off. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
