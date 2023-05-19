Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A steady, occasionally heavy, rain early, then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady, occasionally heavy, rain early, then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.