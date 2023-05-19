FRIDAY
Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=kokomosolidarity.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Downtown Kokomo Farmers’ Market Lot, Intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets, Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more.
Wagons & Wheels Car Show, registration 9-10 a.m., open to the public 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bona Vista grounds, 1220 E. Laguna St., Kokomo. The car show will also feature food and live music from musical guest The Time Travelers. Funds raised will benefit Bona Vista’s Early Childhood Program. Entry is free for attendees.
Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hingst Hall, Ivy Tech Community College, 1815 E. Morgan St., Kokomo. Enjoy an afternoon of jazz music and delicious food. This event is a fundraiser to support the restoration of Douglass School. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Creature Feature with Scheumann Mobile Farm and Petting Zoo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo. This informative and interactive mobile farm will feature live creatures for all ages to interact with. This event is free and open to the public. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department, 765-456-7275.
Book signing, 3-5 p.m., Big Ben Coffee, 1230 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Author Laura Groves will be signing books.
Symphonic Power concert, 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. This spring finale performance will feature huge sounds, with a large orchestra playing classical symphonic pieces that have also been featured on the big screen in various films. To purchase tickets, go to kokomosymphony.net, or call 765-236-0251. Tickets can also be purchased at the event.
Mother-Son Gala, 7-9 p.m., Elite Banquet & Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo. This event will also feature dinner, a DJ, a photographer and entertainment for all ages. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at Eventbrite, or by calling 765-453-2500.
Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. Flint United, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open one hour before tip-off. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
SUNDAY
Kokomo Musicale Meeting, 5 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. The final meeting of the season will feature a performance by the winners of the Past Presidents’ Scholarship Competition, as well as a presentation by Robin Williams about her mother, who was a long-time member of Kokomo Musicale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.