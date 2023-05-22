MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
SATURDAY
Kokomo BobKats home game vs. Jamestown Jackals, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open 1 hour before tip-off. Tickets are $20 for lower bowl seating and $10 for upper bowl seating. Season tickets are $250 for lower bowl and $120 upper bowl. You can buy season tickets and merchandise anytime at 2989 S. Webster St., Kokomo. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
Kokomo Farmer's Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more.
SUNDAY
BC’s Indiana Double, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo. This event features sprint cars, modifieds and thunder cars. For tickets, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
May 29
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.