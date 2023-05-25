THURSDAY
Bee Day – See What All the Buzz is About, 5:30-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Make bee crafts and learn how to help our buzzy friends by planting flowers they love in honor of World Bee Day.
The FlannelTones live at The Coterie, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. This show is free to attend. The Bergamot is an American indie folk/rock duo based in Brooklyn, New York. Throw back to the ‘90s with The FlannelTones. For more information, visit www.kokomocoterie.com.
FRIDAYLove 4 Zero live at The Coterie, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Love 4 Zero is a combination of four stellar musicians with an energetic live show of today’s modern country and rock. There is a cover charge of $5. For more information, visit www.kokomocoterie.com.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more.
Indiana Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. hosted by the VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. For more information, call 765-452-1521.
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center opening, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 802 W. Park Avenue. The park will be open through July 30. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon-7 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. Jamestown Jackals, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open 1 hour before tip-off. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
SUNDAY
BC’s Indiana Double, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo. This event features sprint cars, modifieds and thunder cars. For tickets, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
MONDAY
South Union Cemetery Annual Memorial Service, 12:30 p.m., South Union Cemetery, 1050 W. 00 N. South, Kokomo. The Rev. Mark Miller, of Burlington Methodist Church, will be guest speaker. The Burlington American Legion Post 414 Color Guard will present colors, 21-gun salute and taps.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
