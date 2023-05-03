Wednesday
High Limit Sprint Car Series, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo. This event features wing sprint cars and thunder cars. For tickets, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.

Thursday
National Day of Prayer, noon-1 p.m., east side of Howard County Courthouse, 104 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will instead be at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo. Local leaders will lead prayers for the country and community. They will pray specifically for city, government, families, schools, churches, media and businesses. All are welcome.{p dir=”ltr”}Quakerism 101, 4-5 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. Join the folks at First Friends Meeting to learn about spirituality, and see what Quakerism is all about.{p dir=”ltr”}Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. West Virginia Grinders, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open 1 hour before tip-off. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
Friday
21st Annual Chocolate Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Arrive early for best selection. For more details about the event, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611, or visit samaritancaregivers.org and click on the “events” tab.
VFW Pork Chop Dinner, 5-7 p.m. (while supplies last), VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. The meal will consist of two pork chops, two sides and a roll, and will be available for $12. Karaoke will follow the dinner from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call 765-452-1521.
First Friday “Art Walk,” 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo. Explore the many art opportunities throughout downtown Kokomo. Walk by, create and enjoy Kokomo’s art scene. During the event, visitors will find discounts and activities at shops and restaurants, and live music, public art, family-friendly activities and more. Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., will also be hosting activities during the First Friday Celebration, and more details can be found at khcpl.org. For more information regarding the main First Friday event, call 765-457-5301, or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Tri Kappa Cinco de Mayo trivia night, doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m., Riverview Event Center, 421 W. Canal St., Peru. There will be a taco truck set up in the parking lot before the event, and during the event, there will be a cash bar with margaritas and a free photo booth. Cost is $100 for a team of up to 10 people. Buy tickets at kkki.betterworld.org/events/tri-kappa-cinco-de-mayo-trivia-n.
