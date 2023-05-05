Friday
21st Annual Chocolate Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Arrive early for best selection. For more details about the event, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611, or visit samaritancaregivers.org and click on the “events” tab.
VFW Pork Chop Dinner, 5-7 p.m. (while supplies last), VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. The meal will consist of two pork chops, two sides and a roll, and will be available for $12. Karaoke will follow the dinner from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call 765-452-1521.
First Friday “Art Walk,” 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo. Explore the many art opportunities throughout downtown Kokomo. Walk by, create and enjoy Kokomo’s art scene. During the event, visitors will find discounts and activities at shops and restaurants, and live music, public art, family-friendly activities and more. Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., will also be hosting activities during the First Friday Celebration, and more details can be found at khcpl.org. For more information regarding the main First Friday event, call 765-457-5301, or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Tri Kappa Cinco de Mayo trivia night, doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m., Riverview Event Center, 421 W. Canal St., Peru. There will be a taco truck set up in the parking lot before the event, and during the event, there will be a cash bar with margaritas and a free photo booth. Cost is $100 for a team of up to 10 people. Buy tickets at kkki.betterworld.org/events/tri-kappa-cinco-de-mayo-trivia-n.
Saturday
Spring Fling and Hot Rod Machines Car Show, 8 a.m.–2 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. There will be a car entry fee of $20.
Free Comic Book Day, noon-5 p.m., Comics Cubed, 121 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Numerous titles featuring various characters and spanning multiple genres will be available. For more information, call 765-450-4126, or visit the Comics Cubed Facebook page.
Sunday
Youth finale concert, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. See the members of the youth program perform the various pieces they learned throughout the year. This concert is free to attend for the community.
Music at Christ afternoon of gospel music, 3 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for an organ/piano concert put on by Matt Gerhard. A reception will follow the concert. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.
