Saturday
Spring Fling and Hot Rod Machines Car Show, 8 a.m.–2 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. There will be a car entry fee of $20.
Free Comic Book Day, noon-5 p.m., Comics Cubed, 121 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Numerous titles featuring various characters and spanning multiple genres will be available. For more information, call 765-450-4126, or visit the Comics Cubed Facebook page.
Sunday
Youth finale concert, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. See the members of the youth program perform the various pieces they learned throughout the year. This concert is free to attend for the community.
Music at Christ afternoon of gospel music, 3 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for an organ/piano concert put on by Matt Gerhard. A reception will follow the concert. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.
Monday
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Waste Not-Trash Not, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. This meeting is open to all individuals interested in learning about the Howard County Recycling District’s practices. Refreshments will be available at 6:45 p.m. All are welcome.
XR Super Series, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo. This event features super dirt late models and modifieds. For tickets, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Tuesday
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Wednesday
Free shred day, 5:15-7:15 p.m., Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, 201 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. Please have no more than three file boxes per vehicle, with no plastic of any kind or any wire-bound files. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Kokomo Rescue Mission. For more information, call 765-453-4020, ext. 1315, or email jfunk@solfcu.org.
