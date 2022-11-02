Wednesday
Chicken and noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Walton American Legion Post #418, 111 Depot St., Walton. The dinner will be $9 and will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans. Drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Friday
VFW Pork Chop Dinner, 5-7 p.m., or while supplies last, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Each meal will come with two three-quarter inch pork chops, two sides and a roll. The meal cost will be $12. There will be no karaoke at this dinner. For more information, contact the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Music at Christ concert, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Nicholas Schmelter has played at venues around the world, and now residents of the Kokomo area can come see him perform live organ music. A reception will follow the concert.
First Friday Shop and Stroll, 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo. Head downtown for a night of shopping ahead of the holiday season. For more information, visit firstfridaykokomo.com.
Matilda the Musical opening, 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium, 619 S. Main St., Tipton. This event is presented by the Tipton Community Theatre. There is a second 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday, and a 2 p.m. show on Sunday.
Saturday
Chicken/beef and noodle sale, 4 p.m. while supplies last, First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. This sale will be drive-thru only, and it benefits EquiVenture Therapeautic Farm. Pints and quarts of beef/chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans will be available for sale.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Tuesday
Adult Cookies and Canvas Event, 6-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Meet with friends & learn to paint a unique project. Cost is $5. For more info contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Rooms, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
