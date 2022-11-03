Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Friday
VFW Pork Chop Dinner, 5-7 p.m., or while supplies last, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Each meal will come with two three-quarter inch pork chops, two sides and a roll. The meal cost will be $12. There will be no karaoke at this dinner. For more information, contact the VFW at 765-452-1521.
First Friday Shop and Stroll, 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo. Head downtown for a night of shopping ahead of the holiday season. For more information, visit firstfridaykokomo.com.
Music at Christ concert, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Nicholas Schmelter has played at venues around the world, and now residents of the Kokomo area can come see him perform live organ music. A reception will follow the concert.
Matilda the Musical opening, 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium, 619 S. Main St., Tipton. This event is presented by the Tipton Community Theatre. There is a second 7:30 p.m. show Saturday, and a 2 p.m. show Sunday.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Kokomo-Con 2022, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Baymont Inn by Wyndham, 1709 E. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Join Kingdom Cards & Games in the game room from noon-5 p.m. Snacks and soda will be available in the vendor hall.
Pumpkin Shoot, 2-6 p.m., Crown Haven Center, 5282 W. 250 South, Russiaville. Dispose of old Halloween pumpkins properly by shooting them and blowing them up. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/2022-pumpkin-shoot-tickets-426522539397.
Chicken/beef and noodle sale, 4 p.m. while supplies last, First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. This sale will be drive-thru only, and it benefits EquiVenture Therapeautic Farm. Pints and quarts of beef/chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans will be available for sale.
Spaghetti/Wine Tasting Dinner, wine tasting at 5 p.m., dinner and live band from 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus #656, 1631 Foxfire Lane, Kokomo. The Time Travelers Band will be performing live at this event. This event is for adults only, Tickets are $25, and can be purchased by calling 765-450-8906.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
