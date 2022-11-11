Saturday
Chicken and noodle dinner, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Salvation Army Community Center, 1007 E. Foster St., Kokomo. Dessert and carry-out are available. Cost is $10 at the door. Delivery within Kokomo city limits is available by calling 765-457-2475. For more info, call 765-456-3846.
Fish and tenderloin fry, 4-7 p.m., New London Friends Church, 2104 S. 766 West, Russiaville. The meal includes assorted sides and a drink. A choice of assorted pies is available for $2. Adults eat for $12, children 4 to 12 eat for $7 and children 3 and under eat free.
Community Howard Regional Health’s 7th Annual Chef’s Bash, 5:15-10 p.m., Elite Banquet & Conference Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo. Come out for a night of live music from the band The Flying Toasters. A cash bar will be available. Single general admission is $60. Price for a VIP reserved table that seats eight and includes evening festivities is $800. For more info or to purchase tickets, contact Rhonda Eastman at 765-776-8458.
Indiana Area 5 Fall Handbell Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Learn to polish your musical skills and share music with others. This event concludes with a 4 p.m. concert open to the public.
Sunday
Howard County Farm Toy Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Eastern High School, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. See the latest in farm toys, NASCAR collectibles and more. Food and drinks will also be available. Kids’ pedal pull begins at 1 p.m. All donations and proceeds go to EHS library.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more info, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444 or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Tuesday
Fish fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Eastern High School, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. The meal will also include baked beans and applesauce. This event is drive-thru only, with pick up behind the high school. Drivers, please enter at the north end of the building, behind the Performing Arts Center. Each meal will be $12 per adult and $6 per child. Proceeds will support the Eastern Band programs.
Wednesday
Well Read & Badly Behaved Book Club meeting, 7-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. This book club is designed to be enjoyed by well read and badly behaved individuals. Call 765-453-4150 for the monthly title and location.
