Wednesday
Well Read & Badly Behaved Book Club meeting, 7-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. This book club is designed to be enjoyed by well read and badly behaved individuals. Call 765-453-4150 for the monthly title and location.
Thursday
Adult Breakfast and Books Book Club, 7:30-8 a.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Discussion of the book “And the Mountains Echoed.” Stop by to pick up a copy of the book. For more info, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Howard County Stand Down, noon to 5 p.m., UAW 685 Hall, 929 E. Hoffer St. Veterans can find information on VA and state benefits, food and clothing referrals, mental health screenings and referrals, job and financial assistance, education and housing. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. Food will be provided. For more info, call Angela Ciski at 765-513-8504, or Debbie Norris at 765-457-4357 ext. 317.
League of Women Voters Howard County Area meeting, 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Please enter through the northeast door. Speakers will introduce you to intellectual freedom, bring you up to date on how and why books are being challenged across the U.S. and suggest a few ways you can stand up for the freedom to read.
The Amazing World of Virtual Reality, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Play games, such as Beat Saber, on Oculus Quest VR headsets. Register for this event at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Friday
Christkindlmarkt opening, 4-10 p.m., Court Street and East 5th Street in Peru. The market will also be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 19 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 20. This German-themed market is full of things to do, including watching live music, eating and drinking German-themed food and drinks, ice skating, shopping and more. For more info, check the Christkindlmarkt Facebook page.
Saturday
Kindermusik Laugh and Learn, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Ages 18 months to 5 years can participate in a fun program of singing, dancing and instrument play that can help promote cognitive development in children.
Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier/sailor or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more info, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
Russiaville WinterFest, 5-9 p.m., Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St., Russiaville. Music, ornament-making, snacks and more await you at this year’s Russiaville Winterfest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.