Saturday
Kindermusik Laugh and Learn, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Ages 18 months to 5 years can participate in a fun program of singing, dancing and instrument play that can help promote cognitive development in children.
Christkindlmarkt, 11 a.m.-10 p.m, Court Street and East 5th Street in Peru. The market will also be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. This German-themed market is full of things to do, including watching live music, eating and drinking German-themed food and drinks, ice skating, shopping and more. For more info, check the Christkindlmarkt Facebook page.
Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier/sailor or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more info, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
Russiaville WinterFest, 5-9 p.m., Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St., Russiaville. Music, ornament-making, snacks and more await you at this year’s Russiaville Winterfest.
Sunday
American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m., First Friends Meeting Fellowship Hall, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. Please make an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Kokomo Musicale, 5 p.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Come see the Flute Ensemble of IUK perform a program for the evening. Director Trudy Whitford will also be teaching about the pieces.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Tuesday
Kids in the Kitchen, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kindergartners through fifth graders who love to cook and bake can come out and make some holiday treats. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at khcpl.org under “events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Thankful for Heaven singing event, 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. Anyone who loves to sing old hymns should come out and join them for this event. Singers will be placed strategically sitting around the sanctuary as part of the congregation. If you would like to participate in the singing, please join them at 5:30 p.m. to receive music and try out a couple of songs. For more information, call 765-461-7668.
