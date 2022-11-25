Saturday
Turkey toss, 3-5 p.m., Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 North, Battle Ground. Work off that big Thanksgiving meal by walking along the trails and watching the wolves devour some leftover turkey. Tickets are $15 for ages 14 and older, $10 for ages 6-13; and free for ages 5 and under. Make reservations online at wolfpark.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling Opening Night and Lighting Ceremony, 6-9 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Santa Clause and the Howard County Historical Society team up to kick off the holiday season by inviting guests to be the first to see the mansion fully decorated for the holidays. Carriage rides are also available for an extra fee. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/o/howard-county-historical-society-2403008128.
Sunday
Christmas with Matt Gerhard concert, 3 p.m., Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North. This concert will be featuring sacred and secular songs of the season on both the piano and the organ. A reception will follow.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Homeschool Book Club meeting, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Students who are homeschooled can read and discuss books from a variety of genres. Call 765-626-0827 for the current booklist.
Thursday
Adult Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Discussion of the book “The Only Woman in the Room.” Stop by or call and register to pick up a copy of the book. For more info, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Dec. 2
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-f6e9671b-7fff-b5ce-7562-eb47d1a24bfa”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-f6e9671b-7fff-b5ce-7562-eb47d1a24bfa”}Country breakfast, 7-10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North. Freewill offering. Carryout available. Call 765-438-1871 for more information.{/span}{/span}
First Friday ElfCon, 5:30-9 p.m., downtown. Dress up like an elf and explore the downtown area for hot chocolate, Christmas carols and an ugly sweater pub crawl. For more information, visit firstfridaykokomo.com.
