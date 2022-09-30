Saturday
Russiaville Cemetery Clean-off, Russiaville Cemetery, 3801 S. 775 West, Russiaville. Please have all decorations removed by today. For more information, contact Megan Reel at mreel@townofrussiaville.com.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets. This is the final day of the year for the market. For more information go to kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Fish and Tenderloin Missions Fundraiser, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North. Support local mission projects with a freewill donation and receive fish or a tenderloin, baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw and homemade cookies. For more information, call 765-628-3605.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9:30 a.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m., with the walk following. The shorter route will be .7 miles, the longer route will be 1.1 miles. For more information, contact Holly Merchant at 317-587-2235 or hmerchant@alz.org.
Riverwalk Concert Series, 5-10 p.m., Kokomo Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main St. This concert features SM Wolf, Brother O’Brother, Hypertensions, Tart, and Maness Brothers. The show is for all ages. Admission is free.
Mozart to the Moderns concert, 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. There will be a variety of music beginning with Mozart’s final symphony No. 41. There will also be a performance of Le beouf sur la toit, by Darius Milhaud, written to accompany any of the Charlie Chaplin short silent films. There will be a couple of his short films shown during the performance. Tickets are $20, K-12 students get in free, and college students pay $5. Season tickets, which cover this concert, as well as two additional concerts on Jan. 21 and May 20, will be available for $50. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kokomosymphony.net or by calling 765-236-0251. Tickets will also be available at the door.
DAR Prospective Members Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults can come to get get help from members of lineage societies to apply for membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, Children of the American Revolution, or Sons of the American Revolution. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
Fall Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St. Adult dinners are $12 and dinners for children ages 5 to 12 are $8. Cash or credit card are accepted. Food prepared by Hawg Heaven.
Annual Fall Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jefferson House of Flowers & Boutique, 4300 W. 100 North. Artisans, music, mums, pumpkins, boutique items and more. Smith Farms will give out free pumpkins while supplies last, and the first 25 customers will receive a swag bag.
Acacia Academy Bike-A-Thon, Jackson Morrow Park. Kindergartners through eighth graders will bike for 100 minutes around the park while raising money for student scholarships and classroom activities.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 29, 5635 N. 00 E. West, Kokomo. Cost is $15 per ticket. Time slot tickets are available at weitlesasylum.com.
Saturday and Sunday
Fall Arts and Crafts Fair, Kendall Family Farm Adventures, 9717 E. 600 North, Greentown. Check out a variety of homemade goods and craft items while knocking out all your favorite fall activities at the farm. RSVP at kendallfamilyfarmadventures.com/event-details-registration/fall-arts-crafts-fair.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Drums Alive Party Beats, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Use drumsticks and exercise balls during a fun class for adults of all abilities at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes appropriate for working out. This event is also happening on Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 25. There is a limited amount of equipment available, so please register all family members who will be participating. Register online at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Fun Day Monday, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Introduce your children of any age to quality literature, featuring age-appropriate activities. This event is also happening on Oct. 10, Oct. 24, Oct. 31, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14. For more information, call 765-883-5112.
