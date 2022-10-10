Thursday
Adult Crafterwork, 6-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Creating polymer clay dragon eyes. For more info, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Kokomo Area Creation Care meeting, 7 p.m., Dr. Margarita Lopez Uribe of the entomology department at Purdue, will present a program on the importance of honeybees in our lives and the current state of and solutions to beekeeping problems. The meeting is open to all. Contact President Lenore Kane at lenoreskane@outlook.com for zoom details. Meeting is also taped for those unable to attend.
Medicare Information and Q&A Session, 6 p.m., Inventrek Technology Park Conference Room, 700 E. Firmin St., Kokomo. Free information and help with Medicare-related inquiries. For more information, call Samaritan Caregivers 765-453-7611.
Fall Bazaar, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo. A $10 chicken and noodle dinner, homemade candies and other goodies will be available. For more information, call 765-457-8248.
Medicare Information and Q&A Session, 6 p.m., Inventrek Technology Park Conference Room, 700 E. Firmin St., Kokomo. Free information and help with Medicare-related inquiries. For more information call Samaritan Caregivers 765-453-7611.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.