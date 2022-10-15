Saturday
Pumpkin painting, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. Pumpkins are provided while supplies last, or you can bring your own. For more information, call the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department at 765-456-7275.
Meeting of the Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library south branch, 1755 E. Center Road. Descendants of Union soldiers or sailors or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War may attend. For more information, visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.
Fish fry, 4-7 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 West, Tipton. Fish and tenderloin meals will be available. The cost is $13 for an adult and five dollars for a child.
Jeepers Creepers and Jeep Jam, 4-8 p.m., park your Jeep in the parking lot on Superior Street next to the fire station in downtown Kokomo, behind the Excel Center. There will be a costume contest for the Jeeps and the Jeep drivers. There will be t-shirts for sale and a raffle. Proceeds from those will be supporting the Hoosier Burn Camp. This event is free for all Jeep drivers.
We Care Dance Celebrates 50 Years, 6-10 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m., Elite Event Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo. There will be a dinner and dance with entertainment provided by The Time Travelers. Seating is limited. There will be a cash bar. Individual tickets are $30, or you can purchase a table of 10 for $275. Call 765-437-4742, or purchase tickets in advance at Windmill Grill or Elite Event Center.
Riverwalk Concert Series, 5-10 p.m., Kokomo Riverwalk Stage, Industrial Heritage Trail. This concert features the Andrew Fisher Quartet and The RC Trio. Admission is free for all ages.
