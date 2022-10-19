WEDNESDAY
Well Read & Badly Behaved Book Club meeting, 7-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. This book club is designed to be enjoyed by well read and badly behaved individuals. Call 765-453-4150 for the monthly title and location.
Legal Aid Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you need legal help or have questions for an attorney, come to the KHCPL and apply with Pro Bono Indiana Inc. to get the legal assistance you need at no cost, if you qualify. Visit khcpl.org under “Events” for more information.
Spooky Button-Making, 6-7:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Digital Den, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Learn how to make pinback buttons by making a spooky button just in time for Halloween.
THURSDAY
The Amazing World of Virtual Reality, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Play games, such as Beat Saber, on Oculus Quest VR headsets. Register for this event at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
{span}{span}League of Women Voters, 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road. Hear from Sherry Rahl, Turning Point director of community development and marketing. Sherry will describe Turning Point’s work with people in the community who have mental health and substance challenges.{/span}{/span}
FRIDAY
Pumpkin Painting, noon to 1 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Meeting Rooms A and B, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kids up to age 11 will receive pumpkins to paint. Dress to get messy. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 29, 5635 N. 00 E. West, Kokomo. Cost is $15 per ticket. Time slot tickets are available at weitlesasylum.com.
Fuse Beads at KHCPL, 3-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Children ages six to 11 can come in for a fuse bead craft project, where they will create either a cactus or an avocado, and then add a magnet for display purposes. Registration is required, and can be done online at khcpl.org under “events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Friday and Saturday
{span}{span}From the Dark Pages murder mystery tour, tours depart at 6:30, 7:40, 8:50 and 10 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Show up approximately 30 minutes early to enjoy activities and refreshments before departing on your tour. Tickets are $30 and available at eventbrite.com/e/405258066787. For more information, call 765-452-4314.{/span}{/span}
