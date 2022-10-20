THURSDAY
The Amazing World of Virtual Reality, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Play games, such as Beat Saber, on Oculus Quest VR headsets. Register for this event at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
League of Women Voters, 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road. Hear from Sherry Rahl, Turning Point director of community development and marketing. Sherry will describe Turning Point’s work with people in the community who have mental health and substance challenges.
FRIDAY
Pumpkin Painting, noon to 1 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Meeting Rooms A and B, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kids up to age 11 will receive pumpkins to paint. Dress to get messy. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 29, 5635 N. 00 E. West, Kokomo. Cost is $15 per ticket. Time slot tickets are available at weitlesasylum.com.
Fuse Beads at KHCPL, 3-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Children ages six to 11 can come in for a fuse bead craft project, where they will create either a cactus or an avocado, and then add a magnet for display purposes. Registration is required, and can be done online at khcpl.org under “events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Friday and Saturday
From the Dark Pages murder mystery tour, tours depart at 6:30, 7:40, 8:50 and 10 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Show up approximately 30 minutes early to enjoy activities and refreshments before departing on your tour. Tickets are $30 and available at eventbrite.com/e/405258066787. For more information, call 765-452-4314.
Saturday
Kindermusik Laugh and Learn, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Ages 18 months to 5 years can come participate in a fun program of singing, dancing and instrument play that can help promote cognitive development in children.
Family movie night in the park, 7:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo. Come down to the park for a free screening of “Scooby Doo.” For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Pumpkin Painting, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kids up to age 11 will receive pumpkins to paint. Dress to get messy. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Pitfest 2022, 1-10 p.m., Howard County Vietnam Veterans Grounds, 8313 E. 400 South, Greentown. See a lineup of bands in this series of shows. Concessions will be available. Admission and parking is free. To see the complete band line up and learn more about this event, visit facebook.com/events/803187847715408.
Cellphone Photography with Jonathan Kaufman, 1-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Meeting Rooms A and B, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Learn about taking photos with your cell phone and learn to edit photos with free software. Register at khcpl.org.
Sunday
Ever Never Ball at KHCPL, 3-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Dress as a Never or an Ever from “The School for Good and Evil” and come on down to KHCPL for an Ever Never Ball. Children ages six to 11 will be able to use stability balls to train in the boot camp. Registration is required, and can be done online at khcpl.org under “events”, or by calling any KHCPL location.
