Saturday
Kindermusik Laugh and Learn, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Ages 18 months to 5 years can come participate in a fun program of singing, dancing and instrument play that can help promote cognitive development in children.
Family movie night in the park, 7:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo. Come down to the park for a free screening of “Scooby Doo.” For more information, call 765-456-7275.
Pumpkin Painting, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kids up to age 11 will receive pumpkins to paint. Dress to get messy. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Pitfest 2022, 1-10 p.m., Howard County Vietnam Veterans Grounds, 8313 E. 400 South, Greentown. See a lineup of bands in this series of shows. Concessions will be available. Admission and parking is free. To see the complete band line up and learn more about this event, visit facebook.com/events/803187847715408.
Cellphone Photography with Jonathan Kaufman, 1-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Meeting Rooms A and B, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Learn about taking photos with your cell phone and learn to edit photos with free software. Register at khcpl.org.
From the Dark Pages murder mystery tour, tours depart at 6:30, 7:40, 8:50 and 10 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Show up approximately 30 minutes early to enjoy activities and refreshments before departing on your tour. Tickets are $30 and available at eventbrite.com/e/405258066787. For more information, call 765-452-4314.
Sunday
Ever Never Ball at KHCPL, 3-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Dress as a Never or an Ever from “The School for Good and Evil” and come on down to KHCPL for an Ever Never Ball. Children ages six to 11 will be able to use stability balls to train in the boot camp. Registration is required, and can be done online at khcpl.org under “events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Homeschool Book Club meeting, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Students who are homeschooled can read and discuss books from a variety of genres. Call 765-626-0827 for the current booklist.
Tuesday
Bow-making Workshop, Greentown Public Library, 6-7 p.m., 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Make a gorgeous handmade bow that will add a nice touch to your wreath. To register, call 765-628-3534.
KHCPL Author Event featuring Sherri L. Smith, 7-8 p.m., IU Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Author Sherri L. Smith will talk about her book “Flygirl”, the 2022 Howard County Reads Book of the Year. Tickets are free, but you must have one to attend. Tickets are available at any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location or at the IUK library. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Free Fall Concert, 7 p.m., Tipton County 4-H Building, 1200 S Main St, Tipton. Come out to see the Tipton Community Band, under direction of Rod (Top) Fletcher, performing famous jazz numbers, Halloween music and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.