Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Homeschool Book Club meeting, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Students who are homeschooled can read and discuss books from a variety of genres. Call 765-626-0827 for the current booklist.
Tuesday
Bow-making Workshop, Greentown Public Library, 6-7 p.m., 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Make a gorgeous handmade bow that will add a nice touch to your wreath. To register, call 765-628-3534.
KHCPL Author Event featuring Sherri L. Smith, 7-8 p.m., IU Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Author Sherri L. Smith will talk about her book “Flygirl”, the 2022 Howard County Reads Book of the Year. Tickets are free, but you must have one to attend. Tickets are available at any Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location or at the IUK library. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Free Fall Concert, 7 p.m., Tipton County 4-H Building, 1200 S Main St, Tipton. Come out to see the Tipton Community Band, under direction of Rod (Top) Fletcher, performing famous jazz numbers, Halloween music and much more.
