Wednesday
Snap Circuits at KHCPL, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Learn about the world through science, technology, engineering, art, and math by creating snap circuits that make sounds, flash lights and more. Registration is required, and can be done online at khcpl.org under “events”, or by calling any KHCPL location.
Thursday
Adult Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Discussion of the book Know my Name. Stop by or call and register to pick up a copy of the book. For more info contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Adult Breakfast and Books Book Club, 7:30-8 a.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Discussion of the book All the Missing Girls. Stop by to pick up a copy of the book. For more info contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Friday
Harvest Maze opening, 6-9 p.m., Curtisville Christian Church, 737 N. 600 East, Elwood. The maze will also be open Saturday and Sunday. There will be free apple cider and cookies, and the public are welcome to come explore the maze.
Saturday
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Free Flu Vaccine Clinic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, 3503 S. Reed Road, Kokomo. For more information, call 765-776-8593.
Autumn CAT-ch Kokomo Humane Society fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Rozzi’s Continental Ballroom, 920 Millbrook Lane, Kokomo. New Orleans cuisine, live dessert auction and small live auction. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit kokomohumane.org/pages/autumn+catch/26.
Kokomo Community Concerts present David Osborne, 7 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased by calling 765-210-0686, or by visiting kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
The Voices of Marcelito Pomoy Live in Indiana, 7-10 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Ticket prices vary based on seating. Tickets can be purchased at filtix.com/cart-event/?ide=16318.
Sunday
Pastor Ed Vasicek Retirement Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. All former members, friends and associates of Pastor Ed are invited to celebrate their time together, reminisce and wish the Vasiceks well.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Tuesday
Food for Fines at KHCPL, Nov. 1- Nov. 30, all Kokomo-Howard County Public Library locations. For each nonperishable canned or boxed food item you bring in, you can waive up to one dollar in overdue book fines from any KHCPL location. The donated items can be used for overdue fines only, donations cannot be accepted in place of lost or damaged items.
Kokomo High School Class of ‘65 mini class reunion, 5 p.m. at Martino’s Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington. Other class members are welcome.
Mad Scientists at KHCPL, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Children ages six to 11 can come for fun involving static electricity, bubbles, slimy stuff and ice cream. Registration is required, and can be done online at khcpl.org under “events”, or by calling any KHCPL location.
Dinovember Paint a Poem, 6:30-7:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Children ages six to 11 can come in to learn how to paint a dinosaur, and write a poem while the paintings are drying. Dress for a mess. Registration is required, and can be done online at khcpl.org under “events”, or by calling any KHCPL location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.