Friday
Harvest Maze opening, 6-9 p.m., Curtisville Christian Church, 737 N. 600 East, Elwood. The maze will also be open to the public Saturday and Sunday with free apple cider and cookies.
Saturday
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Free Flu Vaccine Clinic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, 3503 S. Reed Road, Kokomo. For more information, call 765-776-8593.
Autumn CAT-ch Kokomo Humane Society fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Rozzi’s Continental Ballroom, 920 Millbrook Lane, Kokomo. New Orleans cuisine, live dessert auction and small live auction. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit kokomohumane.org/pages/autumn+catch/26.
Kokomo Community Concerts present David Osborne, 7 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased by calling 765-210-0686, or by visiting kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
The Voices of Marcelito Pomoy Live in Indiana, 7-10 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Ticket prices vary based on seating. Tickets can be purchased at filtix.com/cart-event/?ide=16318.
Sunday
Pastor Ed Vasicek Retirement Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. All former members, friends and associates of Pastor Ed are invited to celebrate their time together, reminisce and wish the Vasiceks well.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Tuesday
Food for Fines at KHCPL, Nov. 1-30, all Kokomo-Howard County Public Library locations. For each nonperishable canned or boxed food item you bring in, you can waive up to one dollar in overdue book fines from any KHCPL location. The donated items can be used for overdue fines only, donations cannot be accepted in place of lost or damaged items.
Kokomo High School Class of ‘65 mini class reunion, 5 p.m. at Martino’s Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington. Other class members are welcome.
Mad Scientists at KHCPL, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Children ages 6 to 11 can come for fun involving static electricity, bubbles, slimy stuff and ice cream. Registration is required, and can be done online at khcpl.org under “events,” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Dinovember Paint a Poem, 6:30-7:15 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Children ages 6 to 11 can come in to learn how to paint a dinosaur and write a poem while the paintings are drying. Dress for a mess. Registration is required, and can be done online at khcpl.org under “events,” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Wednesday
Chicken and noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Walton American Legion Post #418, 111 Depot St., Walton. The dinner will be $9, and will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans. Drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Friday
VFW Pork Chop Dinner, 5-7 p.m., or while supplies last, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Each meal will come with two three-quarter inch pork chops, two sides and a roll. The meal cost will be $12. There will be no karaoke at this dinner. For more information, contact the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Music at Christ concert, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Nicholas Schmelter has played at venues around the world, and now residents of the Kokomo area can come see him perform live organ music. A reception will follow the concert.
First Friday Shop and Stroll, 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo. Head downtown for a night of shopping ahead of the holiday season. For more information, visit firstfridaykokomo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.