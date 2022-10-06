Thursday
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. A wide array of items will be available to purchase, including bestselling novels, DVDs and picture books. This day, the sale is available to educators only.
Friday
First Friday Masquerade, 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo. Dress up in costumes and go for some early trick-or-treating. There will also be plenty of activities at various downtown businesses.
Glo in the ‘Mo 5K Run/Walk, 7:30 p.m., downtown Kokomo, 114 N. Union St., Kokomo. Wear clothes that you don’t mind getting messy. Athletic clothes and shoes are recommended. The Glo in the ‘Mo is a non-competitive, not timed race. It’s a party atmosphere with glow in the dark colored powder, glow sticks, a DJ and a foam party. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 the day of the event. Children 3 and under are free, and children 4-12 are $15. Register online at the Kokomo Family YMCA. Same-day registration will be available at the Downtown Y.
VFW Chicken and Noodle Dinner, dinner is from 5-7 p.m., karaoke and entertainment is from 7-10 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. The dinner features chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn and a roll. Carryout is available. The cost for dinner is $10. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. A wide array of items will be available to purchase, including bestselling novels, DVDs and picture books. This day the sale is available to members only. If you’re not a member, you can become one at the door. A year-long membership costs $5 for an individual, and $10 for a family. A lifetime membership is also available at the cost of $100.
Celebration for Student Success featuring Dueling Pianos, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College Hingst Hall, 1815 E. Morgan St., Kokomo. This performance is a high-energy, all-request, sing-along, clap-along, rock ‘n’ roll comedy piano show where the audience is just as much a part of the show as the entertainers. Tickets are $50 each. To buy tickets or learn more, visit connect.ivytech.edu/duelingpianoskokomo.
Curtain Call Theatre for Children presents “Beauty and the Beast,” 7 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Tickets are $15 and seating is reserved. For tickets, contact info@kcctc.org, call 765-236-6522 or visit kcctc.org.
Saturday
Russiaville Craft and Direct Sales Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lions Club Building, 555 N. Liberty St., and Community Building, 650 N. West St. Find more than 40 booths of hand-crafted items and quality products from direct sales companies, as well as food trucks.
Vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First EPC, 2000 W. Jefferson St. Multi-home based businesses will be selling goods, such as skin care products, homemade crafts, custom t-shirts, custom jewelry, woodcrafts and more. Lunch available for purchase. All are welcome. Admission is free.
Family Movie Night, 8-10 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Bring a car, blanket or chair for seating for this fall holiday movie. Popcorn is provided. For more information, call 765-883-5112.
Fall Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church. In the event of rain, the market will be held in the fellowship hall of the church. It will include a variety of foods, crafts, collectibles, household items and more. Proceeds will benefit the Raising Her UP scholarship fund through the Kokomo Urban Outreach.
South Side Christian Church Beef/Chicken & Noodle Carryout, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 201 E. Markland Ave. Beef or chicken and noodles will be sold for $8 a quart or $4 a pint, and potatoes or green beans will be sold for $3 a quart and $2 a pint. Call 765-457-9357 for more information.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. A wide array of items will be available to purchase, including bestselling novels, DVDs and picture books. Everyone is welcome.
Riverwalk Concert Series, 5-10 p.m., Kokomo Riverwalk Stage, Industrial Heritage Trail. This concert features J. Elliot and Davey & The Midnights. Admission is free for all ages.
Curtain Call Theatre for Children presents “Beauty and the Beast,” 7 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Tickets are $15 and seating is reserved. For tickets, contact info@kcctc.org, call 765-236-6522 or visit kcctc.org.
Kokomo Art Center Volunteer Exhibition reception, 4-5:30 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Join them for some good company, light refreshments and fabulous art. Admission is free.
