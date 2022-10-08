Saturday
Russiaville Craft and Direct Sales Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lions Club Building, 555 N. Liberty St., and Community Building, 650 N. West St. Find more than 40 booths of hand-crafted items and quality products from direct sales companies, as well as food trucks.
Vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First EPC, 2000 W. Jefferson St. Multi-home based businesses will be selling goods, such as skin care products, homemade crafts, custom t-shirts, custom jewelry, woodcrafts and more. Lunch available for purchase. All are welcome. Admission is free.
Family Movie Night, 8-10 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Bring a car, blanket or chair for seating for this fall holiday movie. Popcorn is provided. For more information, call 765-883-5112.
Fall Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church. In the event of rain, the market will be held in the fellowship hall of the church. It will include a variety of foods, crafts, collectibles, household items and more. Proceeds will benefit the Raising Her UP scholarship fund through the Kokomo Urban Outreach.
South Side Christian Church Beef/Chicken & Noodle Carryout, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 201 E. Markland Ave. Beef or chicken and noodles will be sold for $8 a quart or $4 a pint, and potatoes or green beans will be sold for $3 a quart and $2 a pint. Call 765-457-9357 for more information.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. A wide array of items will be available to purchase, including bestselling novels, DVDs and picture books. Everyone is welcome.
Riverwalk Concert Series, 5-10 p.m., Kokomo Riverwalk Stage, Industrial Heritage Trail. This concert features J. Elliot and Davey & The Midnights. Admission is free for all ages.
Curtain Call Theatre for Children presents “Beauty and the Beast,” 7 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Tickets are $15 and seating is reserved. For tickets, contact info@kcctc.org, call 765-236-6522 or visit kcctc.org.
Kokomo Art Center Volunteer Exhibition reception, 4-5:30 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Join them for some good company, light refreshments and fabulous art. Admission is free.
Sunday
City of Kokomo Touch-A-Truck, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Inventrek Tech Park parking lot, 700 E. Firmin St., Kokomo. Interact with various vehicles up close. There is also a sensory hour from 12-1 p.m. where the vehicles can be interacted with minus loud sounds such as sirens. Admission is free.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Tuesday
Opening of Black Hoosiers Exhibit, exhibit will be open until Nov. 4, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This exhibit highlights some of the most important black figures in Indiana’s history. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, quiet study rooms, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with depression, anxiety or other mental health challenges, come talk to a Four County associate who can help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Thursday
Adult Crafterwork, 6-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Creating polymer clay dragon eyes. For more info contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.

Medicare Information and Q&A Session, 6 p.m., Inventrek Technology Park Conference Room, 700 E. Firmin St., Kokomo. Free information and help with Medicare-related inquiries. For more information, call Samaritan Caregivers 765-453-7611.

Fall Bazaar, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo. A $10 chicken and noodle dinner, homemade candies and other goodies will be available. For more information, call 765-457-8248.
