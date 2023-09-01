FRIDAY
Samaritan Caregivers Mum Sale, through noon Friday. Order from the Samaritan Caregivers office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C, Kokomo, or call in an order at 765-453-7611. Payment is requested with order by cash, check or credit card. Plants are available in red, yellow, orange and purple, and are $12 for a 9-inch plant or $24 for a 12-inch plant. Proceeds from the sale go to help local seniors. Pick-up will be noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21.
First Friday “Artsapalooza,” 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo. Visitors to the downtown area during this event will find discounts and activities at shops and restaurants, plus live music, public art, family-friendly activities and more. For more information, call 765-457-5301, or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Trail Tours, 6 p.m., starts at the Bike Share Station in downtown Kokomo. This event features staff-led community bike rides that explore mapped sections of the different trails that Kokomo has to offer. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
48-Hour Film Contest screening, 7 p.m., Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo. The 48-Hour Film Contest challenges teams to create short films in just 48 hours. Every aspect of the film must be done within this timeframe, including writing, filming and editing. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
Vince Osman Championship Racing and Fireworks, all day, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo. For more information, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Kokomo Park Band Concert “Game On,” 7 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.kokomoparkband.org.
TUESDAYKokomo High School Class of 1965 Reunion, 5 p.m., Martino’s Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Other classes are welcome. For more information, call 765-438-0499.Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregivers’ Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 600 W. Alto Road., Kokomo. The group meets on the first Tuesday of every month. Please enter from the east side of the building, through door 11. For more information, call Debby McCombs at 765-432-6546, or Michelle Sutton at 765-860-4360.
