WEDNESDAY
Medicare Information and Q&A Session, 5 p.m., Ivy Tech Student Life Center, 1815 E. Morgan St., Kokomo. Free information and help with Medicare-related inquiries. For more information call Samaritan Caregivers 765-453-7611.
THURSDAY
Adult Crafterwork, 6-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Creating popsicle stick magnets. For more info contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Ducks for Juvenile Diabetes, Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St. Buy Baby Ducks for $5 or Papa Ducks for $100. Booth space available for $50. Supporting sponsors at all levels. To purchase a duck, get booth space or be a supporting sponsor, contact Cathy Stover at Project Access 765-450-9559, or email projectaccess.director@gmail.com to request a flyer for registration.
Political forum, 6 p.m. at the Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St. It is hosted by the NAACP, the A. Philip Randolph Institute and the League of Women Voters Howard County Area. All candidates for the November election from Howard County and Howard County Center Township have been invited. A reception will be held following the forum to allow the public to meet and greet the candidates.
FRIDAY
The Kokomo Class of 1963 will hold a pre-60th reunion Sept. 16 and 17. Dinner will be Sept. 17 at the Kokomo Country Club. A game of golf will be Friday and Saturday morning, and the group will attend the Kokomo High School football game Friday evening, with dinner following at Martino’s. Contact Dave Thurston at 317-410-5285 or darliethurston@gmail.com for more information.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., intersection of Mulberry & Washington Streets. Market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. For more information go to kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Summer Concert Series Summer’s End Concert, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. Endless Summer Band performs covers of classic hits, with opener Revolver Band. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Indoor Community Garage Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Howard Masonic Temple, 316 N. Washington St. The Order Of The Eastern Star is hosting a community rummage sale.
Saturday and Sunday
Trail of Courage Living History Festival, Fulton County Museum, 37 E. 375 South, Rochester. Learn about life in northern Indiana before 1840. Foods cooked over wood fires, including buffalo burgers, vegetable stew and popcorn in big iron kettles, ice cream, apple dumplings, fudge, duck, more. Camps set up by Potawatomi and historians to live in for the weekend. Historic clothing for sale, knives, shooting contests, tug of war, period dances and music. Admission charge goes to support Fulton County Museum. For more information, call 574-223-4436.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Go Wild Outside, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. This event is designed for ages 3 to 5, but children of all ages are welcome. Kids can have fun with music, art, building, climbing and messy play. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
Tuesday
Adult Cookies and Canvas Event, 6-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Meet with friends & learn to paint a unique project. Cost is $5. For more info contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
