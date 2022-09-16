FRIDAY
The Kokomo Class of 1963 will hold a pre-60th reunion Sept. 16 and 17. Dinner will be Sept. 17 at the Kokomo Country Club. A game of golf will be Friday and Saturday morning, and the group will attend the Kokomo High School football game Friday evening, with dinner following at Martino’s. Contact Dave Thurston at 317-410-5285 or darliethurston@gmail.com for more information.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., intersection of Mulberry & Washington Streets. Market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. For more information go to kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Summer Concert Series Summer’s End Concert, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. Endless Summer Band performs covers of classic hits, with opener Revolver Band. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Indoor Community Garage Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Howard Masonic Temple, 316 N. Washington St. The Order Of The Eastern Star is hosting a community rummage sale.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Go Wild Outside, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. This event is designed for ages 3 to 5, but children of all ages are welcome. Kids can have fun with music, art, building, climbing and messy play. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
Tuesday
Adult Cookies and Canvas Event, 6-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Meet with friends & learn to paint a unique project. Cost is $5. For more info contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Wednesday
Well Read & Badly Behaved Book Club meeting, 7-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. This book club is designed to be enjoyed by well read and badly behaved individuals. Call 765-453-4150 for the monthly title and location.
Thursday
Adults on the Spectrum at KHCPL, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. A representative from the Autism Society of Indiana will join the KHCPL to talk about the challenges adults with Autism face and where to find services in Indiana.
Book party, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults, dress up and come to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to chat about “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon while savoring appetizers and music. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
Discover Music, Art, and Culture, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Children ages 0-11 can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by dancing to music, creating art and learning about Hispanic cultures. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
