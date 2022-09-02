FRIDAY
First Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Kokomo. Theme is “Throw Back.” Dress up in an outfit from your favorite decade and make your way to downtown for shopping, activities and more.
Hawgin’ the Block for Bridges Outreach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5-9 p.m. for dinner, 200 block of North Main Street, Kokomo. Hawg Heaven pulled pork sandwiches will be available along with potato chips and Coca-Cola products. Lunch orders are available for 10+ for pickup or delivery for 20+. Visit www.bridgesoutreach.com/hawgin-the-block for more information or to place an order.
Kokomo 48-Hour Film Contest screening, 7-9 p.m., Sun King Kokomo. All are welcome for this free screening of videos submitted for the Kokomo 48-Hour Film Contest. Drinks will be available for purchase.
VFW pork chop dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. 2 Pork Chops, ¾” thick, plus 2 sides & roll, cost $12. Karaoke from 7-11 p.m. Contact the VFW for more info at 765-452-1521.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Riverwalk Outdoor Concert Series at the Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main Street (behind The Foxes Trail restaurant); Live music from 5-10 p.m. and all concerts are free for all ages. Featuring Rumpke Mountain Boys, Nectar Valley and Sicard Hollow
SUNDAY
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
TUESDAY
Tea time with the Miami County Democrat Women’s Committee, 6 p.m., Peru Civic Theatre, 235 E. Riverside Dr., Peru. Invited candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and answer moderated questions. Maximum capacity is 20 people. Please call 765-327-2240 to reserve a spot.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Adult Breakfast and Books Book Club, 7:30-8 a.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Discussion of the book And the Mountains Echoed. Stop by to pick up a copy of the book. For more info contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
13th Annual Run/Walk for Hope, 9 a.m. at the Gilead House, 406 E. Sycamore St. Find more information, including how to sign up, on the Gilead House Facebook page. For questions email sspencer07@yahoo.com or call 765-437-9149.
19th annual Tip Wa Antique Tractor & Engine Club, 402 S. Main St. (U.S. 35 South), Walton. Set-up day will be Sept. 9. There will be exhibitor plaques, daily parades, free primitive camping with night security, crafts and flea market, tractor games, classic antique tractors, vintage hit-n-miss engines, unusual foreign tractors, various garden tractors, primitive farm equipment, collectable pedal tractors, working displays, tractor horsepower dynomometer, kiddie pedal pull, tractor driver’s education course and a silent auction. Admission is free. For more information, call 765-432-7844, 574-753-7390 or 574-732-4836.
Indoor rummage and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave. Plenty of good items, including clothing.
Drive thru fish/tenderloin fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. State Rd. 18. Meal includes fish and/or tenderloin, baked beans, applesauce, chips and chocolate chip cookies. Accepting free will donations. For more information contact Rich Blackburn at 765-452-5580.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
Open house, Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1-5 p.m., 4102 S. Dixon Road. The open house will feature a car extrication demonstration, a dunk tank, truck tours and photo opportunities. Free drinks, hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy will be available, as well as honorary fire hats and badges for kids. The department will be accepting free-will donations and selling special edition Harrison Fire Department shirts.
