SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
Vince Osman Championship Racing and Fireworks, all day, Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo. For more information, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Kokomo Park Band Concert “Game On,” 7 p.m., Highland Park Stage, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.kokomoparkband.org.
TUESDAY
Kokomo High School Class of 1965 Reunion, 5 p.m., Martino’s Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Other classes are welcome. For more information, call 765-438-0499.
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregivers’ Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m., Chapel Hill Christian Church, 600 W. Alto Road., Kokomo. The group meets on the first Tuesday of every month. Please enter from the east side of the building, through door 11. For more information, call Debby McCombs at 765-432-6546, or Michelle Sutton at 765-860-4360.
THURSDAY
IU Kokomo Annual Golf Outing, 7:30 a.m.-noon, Wildcat Creek Golf Course, 3200 Timber Valley Drive, Kokomo. The golf outing consists of a round of golf starting in either the morning or afternoon, with a lunch beginning at noon. This event has foursomes and hole sponsorships available to support the Indiana University Kokomo Fund.
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
Music at the Fairground Featuring Eastern Connection, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds Community Building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. In case of rain, go to the fairground’s cattle barn. Please bring your own lawn chairs. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.greentownindiana.org.
