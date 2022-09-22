Thursday
Adults on the Spectrum at KHCPL, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. A representative from the Autism Society of Indiana will join the KHCPL to talk about the challenges adults with Autism face and where to find services in Indiana.
Book party, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults, dress up and come to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to chat about “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon while savoring appetizers and music. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
Discover Music, Art, and Culture, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Children to age 11 can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by dancing to music, creating art and learning about Hispanic cultures. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
Friday
Adult Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Discussion of the book Animals in Translation. Stop by or call and register to pick up a copy of the book. For more info contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
”A Mighty Fortress is our Basement,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium. Presented by the Tipton Community Theatre.
Bites and Books, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kids ages 6-11 can nosh on snacks inspired by books. Registration is required for this event and can be done at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Scarecrow Soiree with Cider and Snacks, 6-7 p.m., Comet Trail, South Harrison St., Greentown. Vote for your favorite scarecrow, and get warm cider and donuts for your vote. Votes cost $1. For more information, call 765-628-3534.
Good Neighbors Get-Together, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. See live music from the ‘60s-’80s from local band Higher Ground, plus do a craft and enjoy s’mores. Just bring a chair to KHCPL Russiaville’s Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom. For more information, call 765-883-5112.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., intersection of Mulberry & Washington Streets. Market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. For more information go to kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Fall 4 Alpacas Open Farm Day 2022, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Heritage Farm, 4175 N. 1200 West. See and interact with over 50 alpacas. Activities include: alpaca fiber spinning demonstrations, alpaca crafts, a tractor-drawn wagon ride and more. For more information visit www.heritagefarmevents.com.
Creature Feature: Indiana Wild, shows from 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free. For more information, call KPRD at 765-456-7275.
Riverwalk Concert Series, 5-10 p.m., Kokomo Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main Street. This concert features Beastie Boys cover tribute band Check Your Head. The show is for all ages. Admission is free.
A Mighty Fortress is our Basement, 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium. Presented by the Tipton Community Theatre.{p dir=”ltr”}Who Bought Your Land?, 9 a.m-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Bring your abstract and learn how to search early land records from the 1840s and 1850s so you can find out who lived where you live now. For more information, call 765-626-0807.{p dir=”ltr”}Kindermusik Laugh and Learn, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Ages 18 months to 5 years can come participate in a fun program of singing, dancing and instrument play that can help promote cognitive development in children.
