Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets. Market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. For more information go to kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Fall 4 Alpacas Open Farm Day 2022, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Heritage Farm, 4175 N. 1200 West. See and interact with over 50 alpacas. Activities include: alpaca fiber spinning demonstrations, alpaca crafts, a tractor-drawn wagon ride and more. For more information visit www.heritagefarmevents.com.
Creature Feature: Indiana Wild, shows from 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m., Kirkendall Nature Center at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free. For more information, call KPRD at 765-456-7275.
Riverwalk Concert Series, 5-10 p.m., Kokomo Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main St. This concert features Beastie Boys cover tribute band Check Your Head. The show is for all ages. Admission is free.
A Mighty Fortress is our Basement, 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium. Presented by the Tipton Community Theatre.
Who Bought Your Land?, 9 a.m-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Bring your abstract and learn how to search early land records from the 1840s and 1850s so you can find out who lived where you live now. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
Kindermusik Laugh and Learn, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Ages 18 months to 5 years can participate in a program of singing, dancing and instrument play that can help promote cognitive development in children.
Sunday
A Mighty Fortress is our Basement, 2 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium. Presented by the Tipton Community Theatre.
Pigeon Party, 3-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Children ages three and up can come in for a program inspired by the book “The Pigeon Will Ride the Rollercoaster” by Mo Willem. Children will create a marble run and make a craft. For more information, call 765-453-4150.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Go Wild Outside, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. This event is designed for ages three to five, but children of all ages are welcome. Kids can have fun with music, art, building, climbing and messy play. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
Homeschool Book Club meeting, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Students who are homeschooled can read and discuss books from a variety of genres. Call 765-626-0827 for the current booklist.
Tuesday
Kids in the Kitchen, 5:30-6;30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kindergarteners through fifth graders who love to cook and bake can come out and make some no-bake apple desserts. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Russiaville Cemetery Clean-off, Russiaville Cemetery, 3801 S. 775 West, Russiaville. Please have all decorations removed before Oct. 1. For more information, contact Megan Reel at mreel@townofrussiaville.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.