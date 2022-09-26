Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Go Wild Outside, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. This event is designed for ages three to five, but children of all ages are welcome. Kids can have fun with music, art, building, climbing and messy play. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
Homeschool Book Club meeting, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Students who are homeschooled can read and discuss books from a variety of genres. Call 765-626-0827 for the current booklist.
Tuesday
Kids in the Kitchen, 5:30-6;30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kindergarteners through fifth graders who love to cook and bake can come out and make some no-bake apple desserts. Space is limited and registration is required. Register online at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Wednesday
Medicare Information and Q&A Session, 6 p.m., Inventrek Technology Park Conference Room, 700 E. Firmin St., Kokomo. Free information and help with Medicare-related inquiries. For more information call Samaritan Caregivers 765-453-7611.
Versiti Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, basement classroom, 3500 S. Lafountain St. Sign up online at donorpoint.org or call 1-800-632-4722.
Robots at KHCPL, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kids can come in and learn how to code a robot so it can maneuver through a maze. Registration is required. Register online at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Ribbon Cutting and Open House, 4-6 p.m., Turning Point SOC, 1234 N. Courtland Avenue, Kokomo. Celebrating the opening of the Recovery Stabilization Center, a 12 bed facility that will be able to offer an average 3-7 day detox support, individual and group therapy, medication bridge clinic and navigation support services. Please RSVP to Sherry Rahl by Sept. 23 at 765-860-0021.
Thursday
Free Health & Wellness Seminar at Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1763 E. 100 North, Kokomo, 6:30 p.m., Dr. Tom Ousley, speaker, will present “Life is a gift. Help is a choice. Choose wisely.” Free to the community and open to the public.
Digital Divers, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Have fun and meet new friends while playing Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s collection of low-tech and high-tech games and doing activities. The more days you attend, the more credit you can earn to use the 3D printer free. Digital Divers will be Sept. 29, Oct. 10, Oct. 27 and Nov. 7.
Friday
Breast in show, 6-9 p.m., The Experience, 1801 Country Club Drive. Silent auction, fashion show, shopping, wine tasting, cash bar, dinner, music and dancing. Purchase a seat for $50. For more information, call Amanda at 765-431-8624.
Unspoken in Concert featuring comedian Mickey Bell, concert starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:15 p.m., Cross America Community Center, 840 Daniel Drive. General admission seating. Buy tickets at itickets.com/events/467909.
Bead buddy keychains at KHCPL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kids ages 6-11 can choose from a variety of animal patterns to create a cute bead animal keychain. Registration is required. Register online at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Oktoberfest 2022, 4:30-8 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo. There will be plenty of food booths and activities, including kids’ games, live music, a live raffle, a live auction, a bake sale, crafts, and more. For more information, go to stpatrick-kokomo.org.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Russiaville Cemetery Clean-off, Russiaville Cemetery, 3801 S. 775 West, Russiaville. Please have all decorations removed before Oct. 1. For more information, contact Megan Reel at mreel@townofrussiaville.com.
