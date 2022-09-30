Friday
Breast in show, 6-9 p.m., The Experience, 1801 Country Club Drive. Silent auction, fashion show, shopping, wine tasting, cash bar, dinner, music and dancing. Purchase a seat for $50. For more information, call Amanda at 765-431-8624.
Unspoken in Concert featuring comedian Mickey Bell, concert starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:15 p.m., Cross America Community Center, 840 Daniel Drive. General admission seating. Buy tickets at itickets.com/events/467909.
Bead buddy keychains at KHCPL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kids ages 6-11 can choose from a variety of animal patterns to create a cute bead animal keychain. Registration is required. Register online at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Oktoberfest 2022, 4:30-8 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo. There will be plenty of food booths and activities, including kids’ games, live music, a live raffle, a live auction, a bake sale, crafts, and more. For more information, go to stpatrick-kokomo.org.
Dual-Art Concert, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. A collaborative concert featuring pianist Tyler Kivel and organist Nicholas Schmelter. Hear new orchestrations of pieces by Anderson, Debussy, Grainger, Lutoslawski, Poulenc, Saint-Saëns and Shostokovich.
Saturday
Russiaville Cemetery Clean-off, Russiaville Cemetery, 3801 S. 775 West, Russiaville. Please have all decorations removed before Oct. 1. For more information, contact Megan Reel at mreel@townofrussiaville.com.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets. This is the final day of the year for the market. For more information go to kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Fish and Tenderloin Missions Fundraiser, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North. Support local mission projects with a freewill donation and receive fish or a tenderloin, baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw and homemade cookies. For more information, call 765-628-3605.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9:30 a.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m., with the walk following. The shorter route will be .7 miles, the longer route will be 1.1 miles. For more information, contact Holly Merchant at 317-587-2235 or hmerchant@alz.org.
Riverwalk Concert Series, 5-10 p.m., Kokomo Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main St. This concert features SM Wolf, Brother O’Brother, Hypertensions, Tart, and Maness Brothers. The show is for all ages. Admission is free.
Mozart to the Moderns concert, 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. There will be a variety of music beginning with Mozart’s final symphony No. 41. There will also be a performance of Le beouf sur la toit, by Darius Milhaud, written to accompany any of the Charlie Chaplin short silent films. There will be a couple of his short films shown during the performance. Tickets are $20, K-12 students get in free, and college students pay $5. Season tickets, which cover this concert, as well as two additional concerts on Jan. 21 and May 20, will be available for $50. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kokomosymphony.net or by calling 765-236-0251. Tickets will also be available at the door.
DAR Prospective Members Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults can come to get get help from members of lineage societies to apply for membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, Children of the American Revolution, or Sons of the American Revolution. For more information, call 765-626-0807.
Fall Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St. Adult dinners are $12 and dinners for children ages 5 to 12 are $8. Cash or credit card are accepted. Food prepared by Hawg Heaven.
Annual Fall Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jefferson House of Flowers & Boutique, 4300 W. 100 North. Artisans, music, mums, pumpkins, boutique items and more. Smith Farms will give out free pumpkins while supplies last, and the first 25 customers will receive a swag bag.
Acacia Academy Bike-A-Thon, Jackson Morrow Park. Kindergartners through eighth graders will bike for 100 minutes around the park while raising money for student scholarships and classroom activities.
Edge of Insanity Haunted Attraction, 8 p.m.-midnight every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 29, 5635 N. 00 E. West, Kokomo. Cost is $15 per ticket. Time slot tickets are available at weitlesasylum.com.
