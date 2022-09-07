THURSDAY
Adult Breakfast and Books Book Club, 7:30-8 a.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Discussion of the book And the Mountains Echoed. Stop by to pick up a copy of the book. For more information, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
FRIDAY
9th annual Smiles for Vets, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo, 5111 Clinton Drive. Dr. Melissa Jarrell and team will host the free dental care to Indiana veterans, who should bring their military ID and/or driver’s license.
Kokomo Community Concerts, 7 p.m. at Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. Beginnings: The Music of Chicago will perform. The Chicago tribute band will bring back the sounds that defined five decades of music. For tickets, call 765-210-0686 or visit www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
SATURDAY
13th annual Run/Walk for Hope, 9 a.m. at the Gilead House, 406 E. Sycamore St. Find more information, including how to sign up, on the Gilead House Facebook page. For questions, email sspencer07@yahoo.com or call 765-437-9149.
19th annual Tip Wa Antique Tractor & Engine Club, 402 S. Main St. (U.S. 35 South), Walton. There will be exhibitor plaques, daily parades, free primitive camping with night security, crafts and flea market, tractor games, classic antique tractors, vintage hit-n-miss engines, unusual foreign tractors, various garden tractors, primitive farm equipment, collectable pedal tractors, working displays, tractor horsepower dynomometer, kiddie pedal pull, tractor driver’s education course and a silent auction. Admission is free. For more information, call 765-432-7844, 574-753-7390 or 574-732-4836.
Indoor rummage and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave. Plenty of items, including clothing.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Drive thru fish/tenderloin fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Indiana 18. Meal includes fish and/or tenderloin, baked beans, applesauce, chips and chocolate chip cookies. Accepting free will donations. For more information, contact Rich Blackburn at 765-452-5580.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
SUNDAY
Open House, Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1-5 p.m., 4102 S. Dixon Road. The open house will feature a car extrication demonstration, a dunk tank, truck tours and photo opportunities. Free drinks, hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy will be available, as well as honorary fire hats and badges for kids. The department will be accepting free-will donations and selling special edition Harrison Fire Department shirts.
19th annual Tip Wa Antique Tractor & Engine Club, 402 S. Main St. (U.S. 35 South), Walton. There will be exhibitor plaques, daily parades, free primitive camping with night security, crafts and flea market, tractor games, classic antique tractors, vintage hit-n-miss engines, unusual foreign tractors, various garden tractors, primitive farm equipment, collectable pedal tractors, working displays, tractor horsepower dynomometer, kiddie pedal pull, tractor driver's education course and a silent auction. Admission is free. For more information, call 765-432-7844, 574-753-7390 or 574-732-4836.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444 or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
