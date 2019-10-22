Samaritan Caregivers, offering help and hope to senior citizens in the community, is selling Popcorn Café popcorn as a fundraiser.
One-gallon bags are available in caramel, $20; Chicago-style (caramel/cheddar), $20, cheddar cheese, $15, jalapeno cheddar, $15; dill pickle, $15; rainbow (variety of fruit and natural flavors), $15; dark chocolate sea salt, $25; white chocolate pretzel, $25; and Kokomo krunch (caramel corn, pecans, cashews, peanut M&Ms, pretzels, drizzled with milk and white chocolate), $30.
Orders will be taken through Oct. 28. Pay at the Samaritan Caregivers office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C, 46902; or order from friends of Samaritan Caregivers. Call 765-453-7611 or check out Samaritan Caregivers’ Facebook page and pay online with a credit card. Distribution will begin Nov. 21.
