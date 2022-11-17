Samaritan Caregivers, offering help and hope to senior citizens in the community, is selling Popcorn Café treats as a fundraiser.
Nine-cup bags are available in caramel for $20; Chicago-style (caramel/cheddar) for $20; cheddar cheese for $15; rainbow (variety of fruit and natural flavors) for $15; and Kokomo krunch (caramel corn, pecans, cashews, peanut M&Ms, pretzels, drizzled with milk and white chocolate) for $25.
Two-gallon seasonal tins come with a mix of butter, caramel and cheddar for $50.
Half-pound boxes of gourmet fudge are $13 and are available in chocolate, chocolate walnut, peanut butter and maple walnut.
Orders will be taken through Nov. 30. Pay at the Samaritan Caregivers office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C, 46902; or order from friends of Samaritan Caregivers. Alternatively, you can go to samaritancaregivers.org, call 765-453-7611 or check out Samaritan Caregivers’ Facebook page to place an order. Distribution will begin Dec. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.