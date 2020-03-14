The annual meeting of the Board of Directors of Carver Community Center Inc. will be at 6 p.m. March 30 at 1030 N. Purdum St., third floor auditorium.
The non-profit corporation will receive and act upon reports, elect officers, and act upon such other business that comes before the meeting.
People who would like to be considered for the board of directors are asked to contact Danta Rogers, Carver Center executive director, by mail at 1030 N. Purdum St., by email at drogers@kokomocarver.org, or by phone at 765-457-9318.
