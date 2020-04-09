The annual meeting of the board of directors of Carver Community Center Inc. will be 6 p.m. April 27 in the third-floor auditorium at 1030 N. Purdum St.
The purpose is to receive and act on reports of officers and the board, elect officers and transact any other business that comes before the board.
Those who would like to be considered to serve on the board are asked to contact Executive Director Danta Rogers by mail at 1030 N. Purdum St., by email at drogers@kokomocarver.org, or by telephone at 765-457-9318.
