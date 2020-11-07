The Community Foundation of Howard County will join in a nationwide celebration Nov. 12 through 18 to recognize the increasingly important role these philanthropic organizations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges.
For more than a century, community foundations have served as a trusted partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the vibrant neighborhoods that continue to thrive through their mission-driven work. During this time, community foundations come together to share and reflect on the stories of impact over the past year.
Community foundations are independent, public entities that steward philanthropic resources from institutional and individual donors to local nonprofits and represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy. The Community Foundation of Howard County recently announced the receipt of a $150,000 Community Leadership Implementation grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to fund mental health and addiction services navigators in Howard County.
In response to the pandemic, the Community Foundation of Howard County created a Rapid Response grant application to supply funds for immediate and critical needs. The foundation has awarded more than $80,000 in Rapid Response grants to nonprofits providing services related to COVID-19.
Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former president George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.
The foundation seeks to serve donors and make grants to nonprofits to benefit the citizens of Howard County. For more information about the Community Foundation, contact Greg Aaron at 765-454-7298 or greg@cfhoward.org. The website www.cfhoward.org contains information about making gifts to endowment funds, scholarships and grantmaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.